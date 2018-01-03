News
Wednesday
January 03
News
Armenian ruling party: Only constitutional methods of political struggle should be used
YEREVAN. – Only constitutional methods of political struggle should be used in Armenia, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News- NEWS.am

His remark came in response to a question about likelihood of the protest actions during the period of final entry into force of the constitutional reforms, given that the powers of the incumbent Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan expire in April.

 According to Sharmazanov, the power in Armenia can be changed only through elections.

“After the shift to the parliamentary system of government the next elections will be held in 2022. Armenians have already elected their leadership until 2022,” said the Deputy Speaker.

The party and the coalition winning the most votes, would lead the country, said Sharmazanov.

According to the revised Constitution, Armenia will finally shift to the parliamentary system in spring. Until Serzh Sargsyan’s mandate expires on April 9, 2018, the parliament should elect a new president for the first time in history. The real power will be in the hands of a Prime Minister.
