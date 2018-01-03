News
Armenian MP: Armenia ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions
Armenian MP: Armenia ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is always ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions, head of the Armenian Parliament Standing Committee for European Integration Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to her, the position of Turkish political elite and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s behavior becomes non-political and unpredictable.

“I have recently met with quite influential European politicians in Brussels, and they are perplexed at Erdogan's behavior,” said Zohrabyan, adding that the EU has expressed a clear position on Turkish President’s policy.

Zohrabyan noted she sees no prospects for Armenian-Turkish rapprochement in the near future.

The Armenian-Turkish border has been closed since 1993 on the initiative of the Turkish side. Rapprochement started in autumn 2008  and was initiated by Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan.

Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers signed “The Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Armenia and Turkey” and “The Protocol on Development of Relations between Armenia and Turkey” in Zurich on 10 October 2009. Later, Ankara put forward preconditions for the Karabakh conflict that disrupted the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
