ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – One should not expect any progress in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, over the years, it has become evident that Azerbaijani position on Karabakh conflict will not allow achieving any breakthrough in the settlement process.

“Azerbaijan has put itself in such a situation, when the country is forced to use its entire authoritarian system against Armenia,” Vardanyan said, adding that Baku is trying to work against Armenia at all international platforms.

The constant tension at the line of contact, which continues to claim lives on both sides, hinders the settlement of Karabakh conflict, noted Vardanyan.

“In addition, Azerbaijan rejects any constructive initiative during the negotiation process, adhering to all-or-nothing approach,” said Aghvan Vardanyan.
