ARF: Armenia’s position on Armenian-Turkish relations always constructive

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s position on normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations has always been constructive, ARF Dashnaktsutyun parliamentary group secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

His remark came in response to a question whether there can be any positive preconditions for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, given that Turkey is moving away from democratic principles.

Yerevan constantly offered to establish Armenian-Turkish relations without preconditions, said Vardanyan, adding that Ankara does its best to move Armenia out from regional projects.

The Secretary noted, that Armenian-Turkish protocols signed in 2009 “were stillborn and cannot be revived.”

Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers signed “The Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Armenia and Turkey” and “The Protocol on Development of Relations between Armenia and Turkey” in Zurich on 10 October 2009. Later, Ankara put forward preconditions for the Karabakh conflict that disrupted the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process.