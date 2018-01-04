News
Thursday
January 04
News
MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence
MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Several steps must be taken in order to achieve a breakthrough in the Karabakh settlement, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, Azerbaijan primarily should be inclined to a peaceful settlement.

“There should be no hints at a military solution to this conflict. The Azerbaijani leadership must respect Karabakh people's right to self-determination,” said Sharmazanov.

The Deputy Speaker identified three principles: the principle of territorial integrity, the principle of non-use of force and the right of peoples to self-determination.

Eduard Sharmazanov noted that no one can decide on the fate of Karabakh without its leadership and without taking into account Karabakh people's opinion, since Karabakh withdrew from the USSR on the background of the same legislative norms as Armenia and Azerbaijan.

 According to Eduard Sharmazanov, without recognizing the legitimacy of Karabakh’s withdrawal from the USSR, Azerbaijan calls into question the legitimacy of its own independence.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
