Expert: De-monopolization of imported products into Armenia is necessary

YEREVAN. – De-monopolization of the imported products in Armenia is needed, Armenian Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to him, only seven entitles are involved in the imports of 20, 000 types of products.
“And this is the reason that the others cannot enter these markets, because that organizations are cutting the prices,” Melkumyan said.
He believes it is also necessary to tackle social problems in the country that negatively affect the purchasing power of the population and therefore impact the economic situation.