Expert: Putin has no real competitors in upcoming presidential elections

YEREVAN. – The incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin has no real competitors at the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, Russian expert Alexander Skakov told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
“Putin's upcoming victory is indisputable. I do not see the prerequisites for any political struggle," said Skakov. According to the expert, the obvious results of the elections will not cause widespread discontent in Russia.
Russian Presidential elections will be held on March 18. The election campaign has already started.