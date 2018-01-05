Armenian MP: Moscow-Brussels relations are rather tense

YEREVAN. – Relations between Moscow and Brussels are rather tense, chairman of Armenian parliament’s standing committee on European integration Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News- NEWS .

Her comment came in response to a question whether the country would face new challenges amid the continuing escalation of the situation between Russia and West and after signing new Armenia-EU partnership agreement.

According to her, the sanctions that were imposed on Russia have only become stricter.

“So I think the deterioration in these relations have reached their peak. Concerning the Armenian-Russian relations, I would like to emphasize that for me the tone of certain experts in Moscow is absolutely unacceptable,” Zohrabyan concluded.

The EU and Armenia signed a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.