Deputy Speaker: Armenia against building relations with ultimatum

YEREVAN. – Over the years, Turkey has demonstrated that it is not ready to follow the way of establishing relations with its neighbors, especially with Armenia, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told the Armenian News - NEWS.am.

His remark came in response to a question whether there can be any positive preconditions for the Armenian-Turkish relations, given that Turkey are moving away from democratic principles.

According to him, Armenia has repeatedly stated that this process can proceed only without preliminary conditions between the parties.

“Armenia is against the establishment of relations by issuing ultimatums. Turkey shares borders with us, by blocking borders with Armenia,” said Sharmazanov, adding that such a behavior is unaffordable in the 21st century.

The Armenian-Turkish border has been closed since 1993 on the initiative of the Turkish side. Reconciliation in the relations started in autumn 2008 initiated by Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan.

Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers signed “The Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Armenia and Turkey” and “The Protocol on Development of Relations between Armenia and Turkey” in Zurich on 10 October 2009. Later, Ankara put forward preconditions for the Karabakh conflict that disrupted the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process.