ARF: Armenia residents do not take to streets to protest due to socioeconomic problems

YEREVAN. – Armenians are among the peoples whose bulk, or at least the intellectual part of the population, understands modern realities and the opportunities, limitations, and hardships they have.

Aghvan Vardanyan, Secretary of the “Armenian Revolutionary Federation [ARF]” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this when asked whether the further deteriorating of the country’s already bad socioeconomic situation can lead to a societal explosion and people staging protests in the streets.

The ARF representative, however, does not believe that there may be major shocks in Armenia solely for societal reasons.

“Our [Armenian] people’s mentality, mindset, ideas, and the awareness of the need to maintain security [in Armenia] is such that shocks [in the country] are possible only as a result of the joining of national and societal issues,” added Vardanyan.

In his words, the work which the coalition government is doing to further develop Armenia has made positive changes in the country.

Also, the ARF MP expressed a conviction that there will be considerable preconditions in Armenia for the effective development of economy, and that this will lead to a tangible improvement of the socioeconomic situation in the country.