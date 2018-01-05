Armenia “Way Out” parliamentary faction: No positive changes expected in Karabakh issue

YEREVAN. – As long as the Azerbaijani side continues the anti-Armenian propaganda and preaches hatred toward Armenians, starting from school desks, it is impossible to conduct any dialogue.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition “Way Out” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, hate speech should stop, first and foremost, to achieve a pacific resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We know that at this moment, a hate campaign is conducted in Azerbaijan at a very serious pace,” stressed Gorgisyan.

He added that a final settlement of the Karabakh conflict as well as positive respective developments is not expected in the near future.