News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenia “Way Out” parliamentary faction: No positive changes expected in Karabakh issue
Armenia “Way Out” parliamentary faction: No positive changes expected in Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As long as the Azerbaijani side continues the anti-Armenian propaganda and preaches hatred toward Armenians, starting from school desks, it is impossible to conduct any dialogue.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition “Way Out” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, hate speech should stop, first and foremost, to achieve a pacific resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We know that at this moment, a hate campaign is conducted in Azerbaijan at a very serious pace,” stressed Gorgisyan.

He added that a final settlement of the Karabakh conflict as well as positive respective developments is not expected in the near future.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tsarukyan bloc: Karabakh conflict settlement in hands of OSCE Minsk Group
"Armenia is interested in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict…
MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence
Azerbaijan primarily should be inclined to a peaceful settlement...
ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected
“Azerbaijan rejects any constructive initiative…
Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts
Angelino Alfano took up the post of Chairperson-in-Office of the regional security organization…
 MP: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement is expected
Azerbaijani authorities do not have the political will to settle the conflict peacefully….
 Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border is calm
In general, just a few shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side during the day, said the spokesperson for the Minister of Defense…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news