ARF about EU deal signed by Armenia: There is no other such country

YEREVAN. – It is extremely important that Armenia managed to proceed from its national and state interests in such a difficult situation and signed the Armenia-EU comprehensive and enhanced partnership Agreement, Dashnaktsutyun parliamentary faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
According to him, Yerevan tries to combine cooperation both with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.
“I think that Armenian diplomacy and steps taken by Armenian authorities are unique. There is no other such country, which could implement the principle of ‘and… and’,” said Vardanyan, adding that a negative reaction can definitely arise in this regard. But this is not crucial, since Armenia has its own state interests, and Yerevan is obliged to be guided by them.
The EU and Armenia signed a comprehensive and enhanced partnership agreement on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.