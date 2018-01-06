Russian expert: Armenia should be ready for new aggression from Baku

YEREVAN. – The situation around Karabakh is quite complicated, a researcher at Institute of World Economy and International Relations, political scientist Viktor Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to the political scientist, the situation of the Karabakh settlement is in limbo.

“It's quite difficult to calculate what some of the Baku provocateurs would do next,” said Viktor Nadein-Raevsky.

Azerbaijan continues to strive to take control of Nagorno-Karabakh people, or to occupy the territory, and squeeze out the peaceful Armenian population afterwards, noted expert.

“And while there are such aspirations, actual aspirations to continue genocide, it is difficult to predict where the political and military goals can lead Azerbaijani regime,” said the expert, adding that in 2016 the world public witnessed the Azerbaijani aggression.

He emphasized that Armenia understands perfectly: it is absolutely impossible to trust Baku.