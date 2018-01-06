News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Russian expert: Armenia should be ready for new aggression from Baku
Russian expert: Armenia should be ready for new aggression from Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The situation around Karabakh is quite complicated, a researcher at Institute of World Economy and International Relations, political scientist Viktor Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to the political scientist, the situation of the Karabakh settlement is in limbo.

“It's quite difficult to calculate what some of the Baku provocateurs would do next,” said Viktor Nadein-Raevsky.

Azerbaijan continues to strive to take control of Nagorno-Karabakh people, or to occupy the territory, and squeeze out the peaceful Armenian population afterwards, noted expert.

“And while there are such aspirations, actual aspirations to continue genocide, it is difficult to predict where the political and military goals can lead Azerbaijani regime,” said the expert, adding that in 2016 the world public witnessed the Azerbaijani aggression.

He emphasized that Armenia understands perfectly: it is absolutely impossible to trust Baku.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia “Way Out” parliamentary faction: No positive changes expected in Karabakh issue
A hate campaign [against Armenians] is conducted in Azerbaijan at a very serious pace…
 Tsarukyan bloc: Karabakh conflict settlement in hands of OSCE Minsk Group
"Armenia is interested in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict…
MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence
Azerbaijan primarily should be inclined to a peaceful settlement...
ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected
“Azerbaijan rejects any constructive initiative…
Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts
Angelino Alfano took up the post of Chairperson-in-Office of the regional security organization…
 MP: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement is expected
Azerbaijani authorities do not have the political will to settle the conflict peacefully….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news