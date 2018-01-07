News
Sunday
January 07
News
Eonomist: Armenia Cabinet provided no information on use of public debt
Eonomist: Armenia Cabinet provided no information on use of public debt
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – No one else but the government of Armenia can be responsible for the state debt, its accumulation, distribution and redemption, economist Tatul Manaseryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, this state debt is divided by years and months.

“So only the government has a government debt structure. The government has never provided information on the use of a public debt,” Manasaryan explained, adding that the executive authorities did not provide detailed information on the part of using public debt.

It is for this reason, according to the expert, that Armenia has such a sad situation with the size of the national debt.

The publi debt of Armenia in 2017 reached 6 billion 813 million dollars, and in 2018 it will be 7 billion 209 million dollars.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
