News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 07
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Russian expert: Azerbaijani deepening crisis could lead to new war in Karabakh
Russian expert: Azerbaijani deepening crisis could lead to new war in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan’s deepening crisis can lead to a new war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian expert Alexander Skakov believes.

According to him, this can be done to distract the attention of Azerbaijani society from the internal crisis.

“Therefore, it is difficult to predict something. I do not see any conditions for new clashes in the near future. But we do not know, what will happen in six months,” Skakov told Armenian News- NEWS.am, adding that Azerbaijan’s main ally in the region is Turkey, which is not interested in another war.

Now Ankara is focused on the problems of Syrian and Iraqi Kurds, noted the expert.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian expert: Armenia should be ready for new aggression from Baku
“It's quite difficult to calculate what some of the Baku provocateurs would do next...
 Armenia “Way Out” parliamentary faction: No positive changes expected in Karabakh issue
A hate campaign [against Armenians] is conducted in Azerbaijan at a very serious pace…
 Tsarukyan bloc: Karabakh conflict settlement in hands of OSCE Minsk Group
"Armenia is interested in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict…
MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence
Azerbaijan primarily should be inclined to a peaceful settlement...
ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected
“Azerbaijan rejects any constructive initiative…
Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts
Angelino Alfano took up the post of Chairperson-in-Office of the regional security organization…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news