Russian expert: Azerbaijani deepening crisis could lead to new war in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan’s deepening crisis can lead to a new war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian expert Alexander Skakov believes.
According to him, this can be done to distract the attention of Azerbaijani society from the internal crisis.
“Therefore, it is difficult to predict something. I do not see any conditions for new clashes in the near future. But we do not know, what will happen in six months,” Skakov told Armenian News- NEWS.am, adding that Azerbaijan’s main ally in the region is Turkey, which is not interested in another war.
Now Ankara is focused on the problems of Syrian and Iraqi Kurds, noted the expert.