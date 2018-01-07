Russian expert: Turkey to intensify fight against Kurds

YEREVAN. – Turkey will not withdraw its troops from Syria, Russian political analyst Alexander Skakov believes.
Turkish troops will remain in Syria to control northern regions, he told Armenian News- NEWS.am.
“Turkey will not try to strengthen its positions in the northern Syria, but the country will try to keep them there,” said Skakov, adding that Moscow-Ankara rapprochement depends not on Syrian situation only, but on the personal qualities of Russian President and his Turkish counterpart.
Putin and Erdogan are rather tough politicians who have not only regional, but global influence.
Skakov expressed confidence that Turkey would certainly intensify Ankara's struggle against the Kurds in 2018 in Syria and northern Iraq, because there are quite large Kurdish communities there.