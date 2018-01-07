Expert: Turks no longer aspire to join EU

YEREVAN. – The majority of Turks no longer aspire to join the European Union, a researcher at Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian political scientist Viktor Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, the eagerness to join the European Union has significantly decreased as some of the EU member countries are reluctant to see Turkey in EU.

“Turks, in their turn, categorically refused to make any concessions to the European Union on a number of important matters,” said the expert, adding that this includes the law on the terrorist activities that exists in Turkey.

According to this law, anyone can be accused of terrorism in Turkey. The reason for the arrest may even be a proposal to negotiate with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is absurd, and there is nothing like that in Europe, noted the expert.