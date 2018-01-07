News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 08
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Expert: Turks no longer aspire to join EU
Expert: Turks no longer aspire to join EU
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The majority of Turks no longer aspire to join the European Union, a researcher at Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian political scientist Viktor Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, the eagerness to join the European Union has significantly decreased as some of the EU member countries are reluctant to see Turkey in EU.

“Turks, in their turn, categorically refused to make any concessions to the European Union on a number of important matters,” said the expert, adding that this includes the law on the terrorist activities that exists in Turkey.

According to this law, anyone can be accused of terrorism in Turkey. The reason for the arrest may even be a proposal to negotiate with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is absurd, and there is nothing like that in Europe, noted the expert.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF about EU deal signed by Armenia: There is no other such country
“I think that Armenian diplomacy and steps taken by Armenian authorities are unique…
Armenian MP: Moscow-Brussels relations are rather tense
The deterioration in these relations have reached their peak…
MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU
"EU member countries have their own restrictions in selling…
 Yelk bloc: Partnership agreement with EU opens new prospects for Armenia
Yelk bloc will monitor the situation...
 Poorest EU country to preside over it for first time
On Monday, January 1, 2018, Bulgaria will assume presidency of the Council of the European Union…
 Armenian cabinet approves framework agreement with EU
Ongoing political and economic reforms are prioritized and encouraged...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news