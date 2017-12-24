Expert: Violence against men in Germany is not much spoken about, but it exists

Violence against men in Germany is not much spoken about, but still exists, therapist Peter Tilly said during a meeting with Armenian journalists in Berlin.

According to him, if a man goes to the police and knows that the woman had beaten him, he would not be treated seriously. Therapist said that although the official statistics suggests that cases of violence against men make 20% of total cases, they also have an informal data, according to which this figure is almost half.

The situation for German men is also complicated by the fact that there are no crisis homes for them.

“If a man has money, he will live in a hotel, if not, on the street,” he said, adding that the government is not providing funding for the help of men subjected to violence.

Meanwhile, crisis homes for women are fully financed from public funds. Asked about the reason for such a discrimination, Peter Tilly replied that after the feminist movement in the 70s there was considerable progress in women's rights in Germany, so women rights defenders were richer.

Psychologist of People's Solidarity organization Gerhard Hafner notes that domestic violence is possible in all strata of the society, but surprisingly such cases are recorded in many families of elderly and educated Germans, and they seldom apply to police. The psychologist explains the fact that young people are easily separating from each other, they have no or less common possessions, while older people are different. The children have already been married and left them, and they are forced to tolerate each other.

Dagmar Reinman, representative of Berlin-based Charite clinical center, notes that according to statistics, domestic violence starts during pregnancy or after the birth of the first child.

“The birth of a child leads to changing of roles, the wife can pay more attention to the child, and in some cases this irritates the father,” she explained.

Charite only recorded 14,655 cases of violence last year, of which 586 were cases of sexual violence, and eight women were killed.

In the last six years an average of 12 women are killed in Germany every year. Only 18 percent of women applied to the hospital after the first case of violence, 81 percent after the second and more cases.