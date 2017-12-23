News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Armenian member of Turkish parliament: Current climate in Turkey is same as in 1915
Armenian member of Turkish parliament: Current climate in Turkey is same as in 1915
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, has reflected on the present-day situation in the country, and drawn respective parallels with 1915.

Paylan told Gazete Duvar (Wall Newspaper) online newspaper of Turkey that he feels like as if it were 1915.

“The current climate in Turkey is like the climate created by Talaat and Enver [Pashas, the architects of Armenian Genocide],” he said. “In those times, too, the democratic demands of the Armenian people, the Armenian MPs were the same as the demands of the Kurdish party today.

“At that time, the authorities responded to the Armenians’ [democratic] demands with genocide. One hundred years have passed, but it’s the same climate today in Turkey.

“If there is a little intelligence left among the [present-day Turkish] authorities, they must stop all this. Otherwise, the rug will be pulled from under their feet.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
25 photos discovered depicting evacuation of Armenian participants in heroic battle of Musa Dagh (PHOTOS)
The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director said these photographs will be presented to the public in April 2018…
 Argentina’s anti-discrimination body presents lectures on Armenian Genocide denial
“Denying part of the story is distorting reality…
 Turkish journalist: Erdoğan supports Palestine that recognizes Armenian Genocide
Abbas had stated that the Armenians were “the salt of these lands”…
 Turkey president’s men bribe Germany boxers to take part in anti-Armenian protests
The Turkish nationalist Osmanen Germania (Ottoman Germy) boxing gang received money…
 Turkish historian, recognizing Armenian Genocide, meets Sevan Nisanyan
Don't worry, everything will be fine...
 Israeli Defense Minister once again questions fact of Armenian Genocide
I do not think that this has a concrete impact on Israel's current position on Turkey. ..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news