Nalbandian: Armenia expects France’s assistance in EU visa liberalization
YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Paris on a visit, on Friday met with Gérard Collomb, Minister of State, and Minister of the Interior of France.

Several matters that are on the agenda of Armenian-French relations were discussed at the talk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors touched upon the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that was signed recently between Armenia and the European Union (EU). In this context, the possibility of launching a dialogue on Armenia-EU visa liberalization was discussed. Nalbandian noted that Armenia expects the assistance of France with regards this matter. The FM of Armenia added that France has been the first EU country, with which Armenia started the visa facilitation process, in 2008.

Also, the sides commended the successful implementation of the existing Armenia-EU agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

In addition, Nalbandian and Collomb exchanged views on cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Armenia and France.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
