Indian media: Armenia interested in purchasing India-made radars

India plans to intensify exports of weapons and ammunition with certain countries. Indian defense ministry is tying up with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Myanmar and Armenia for supply of radars, helicopters and missiles, and tank upgradation by 2018, Hundistan Times reported quoting a government source.
South Block sources confirmed deepening of military ties with these countries with high-level delegations interacting with defence ministry and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) units in Bengaluru this month, the newspaper said.
According to the reports, Armenia is interested in purchasing DRDO- manufactured radars for battle-field theatre and long-distance artillery ammunition from India.