Putin and Erdogan discuss situation on Palestinian-Israeli settlement

Presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan discuss the situation in the Middle East settlement in the context of the adoption of a resolution on the status of Jerusalem by the UN General Assembly.
According to the press service of the Kremlin, the parties reaffirmed the mutual willingness to continue contributing to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of international legal norms and the realization of the right of the Palestinian people to create an independent state.
A thorough exchange of views on the development of the situation in Syria continued. The demand and effectiveness of Russian-Turkish cooperation in order to achieve a stable political settlement was underlined.
The interlocutors expressed hope that the current 8th International Meeting on Syria in Astana will be able to agree on specific aspects of the congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi.
Key issues of bilateral cooperation in all areas were touched upon.