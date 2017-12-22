Belarus legalizes cryptocurrencies and mining

Belarus signed a decree “On the Development of the Digital Economy”, said Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, News BitCoin reported.
According to him, the main goal of the document is to create conditions for the world IT companies to open in Belarus representative offices and development centers.
The decree legalizes ICO, cryptocurrencies and smart contracts. Belarus becomes the first jurisdiction with comprehensive legal regulation of businesses based on the technology of blockchain. Mining activities and token sales are not taxed until 2023.