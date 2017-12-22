UK FM jokes about Lavrov’s searching his pockets

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson joked that his trust was so great that he had handed his coat to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, The Guardian reported.
“I think it is a measure of my trust that as soon as I got into this excellent foreign ministry I handed my coat, my hat, my gloves and indeed everything that was in my pockets, secret or otherwise, to Sergei Lavrov in the knowledge that he would look after it and it would come to no harm,” said Boris Johnson .
Lavrov joked back “I can say that there was nothing in the pockets of Boris’s coat.”