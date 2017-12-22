News
Armenia President: Cases of foreigners’ trespassing state border are increasing
YEREVAN. – The cases of trespassing of Armenia’s state border by foreigners, or their attempts, are increasing. 

President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday stated about the aforementioned at the meeting devoted to the National Security Officer’s Day.

“Armenia needs to effectively defend its national and state interest and each and every one of its citizen,” he added, in particular. “Threats that have a new qualitative nature require the taking of equivalent steps to counter them.

“I consider the work done in the protection of our borders extremely important.

“Any minor shortcoming can be used by the main adversary for a subversive intelligence objective, or infiltration of terrorist groups. I believe that the capabilities of newest technologies  need to be actively used also in this direction.”
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
