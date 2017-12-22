Serzh Sargsyan instructs intelligence agencies to prepare for 3 most important events of 2018

YEREVAN.- Armenia will host three major events in 2018, the successful holding of which should be a matter of honor for all of us, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech dedicated to the National Security Officer’s Day.
In particular, he noted:
“Armenia will hold three major events in 2018, the successful holding of which should be a matter of honor for all of us. It is about the 100th anniversary of the First Republic and May battles, the celebration of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan foundation, the 2018 Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF).
These events open new opportunities in terms of representing Armenia to the world. On the other hand, they create unprecedented obligations to carry out these events at the proper level with security."
The President stressed that our goal is to create a better security service in regional, as well as international scale.
"Thereby, we will create more reliable and safe environment which will promote economic prosperity of the country. It will also guarantee the sustainable place of Armenia among the democracies, " the president said.