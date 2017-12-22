1 dollar drops near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.55/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.63 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 579.26 (down by AMD 2.38), that of one British pound was AMD 643.50 (down by AMD 0.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.24 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 249.44, AMD 14,167.69 and AMD 19,537.35, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.