News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
1 dollar drops near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia
1 dollar drops near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.55/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.63 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 579.26 (down by AMD 2.38), that of one British pound was AMD 643.50 (down by AMD 0.32), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.24 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, platinum and gold amounted to AMD 249.44, AMD 14,167.69 and AMD 19,537.35, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar drop stops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Economist: Passing year was positive for Armenia producers
The country’s food production has increased by 23 percent within the ten months of 2017…
 Armenia Parliament deputy speaker: Had there been 2-3% economic growth in 2016, it would have been worse in 2017
In the current year, results are such that there is growth in industry, services and trade, whereas there was a drop in construction and agriculture…
 Open Doors Days at ARARAT Museum of Yerevan Brandy Company on December 23 and 24 (PHOTOS)
Special screens will be installed in the exposition hall with Martiros Sarian's paintings, which will revive presenting the unique, bright and palette of colors so typical to his style…
 Armenia government to allocate about $245,000 to buy seeds
It approved the program to develop local seed production…
 Deputy minister: Armenia government will strive to keep pace of economic growth
It will continue its policy of increasing the export of goods and services…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news