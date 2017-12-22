News
Putin: NATO strategy is offensive and aggressive
Putin: NATO strategy is offensive and aggressive
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

NATO's military strategy is offensive and aggressive, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax reported.

It is about NATO's offensive infrastructure created in Europe and US violations of Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles from 1987, said Putin during Russian Defense Ministry meeting.

Russian president noted that US has been deploying its anti-missile defense systems in Poland.

According to Putin, US anti-missile defense systems are all-purpose. They can be used to launch existing sea-based cruise missiles with the flight range of up to 2,500 km, in this case, they are no longer sea-launched missiles, they can be easily moved to land.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
