News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Sharmazanov about statement of Paraguay parliament: This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement
Sharmazanov about statement of Paraguay parliament: This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- The Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov addressed with a letter to the President of Chamber of Deputies of Congress of the Republic of Paraguay Pedro Lorenzo Alliana Rodriguez on December 22, where he expressed his concern over one-sided, anti-Armenian statements concerning the Nagorno Karabakh problem adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Congress, where the reality was distorted, and exclusively the false approach of Azerbaijan was presented over the problem, particularly, on 1992 Khojalu events, the press service of the parliament of Armenia reported.

The Vice President of the National Assembly noted: “This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement which damages the peaceful settlement process. The Armenian military units have no connection and could not have any relation. The former President of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutalibov stated at best in one of his interviews given to the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta on April 2, 1992, noting that the Azerbaijani opposition organized the Khojalu tragedy for organizing his ousting, and the Armenians have no connection with it.”

Eduard Sharmazanov expressed hope that from now on they would do utmost to reach the position of the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the legislators of Paraguay and with that avoiding the adoption of the false resolutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee: Agreement approves EU's clear position on Karabakh conflict
Welcomes the joint statement made by the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the fringes of the Geneva Summit of 16 October 2017, organised by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...
 Nalbandian, France FM discuss Armenia-EU relations, Karabakh conflict
Also, they conferred on the preparations for the La Francophonie summit to be convened in Yerevan, in 2018…
 Ashotyan: It would be dangerous if civilized world allows Azerbaijan president to present Karabakh conflict as religious
The Armenian MP said Azerbaijan is attempting to present this conflict as a geopolitical, or a religious conflict…
 Azerbaijani FM confirms readiness to meet with Armenia’s Nalbandian
He said the next meeting will be held in the middle of January...
 Newspaper: Europe delegates that visited Karabakh to be blacklisted by Azerbaijan?
They had arrived in Artsakh at the invitation of Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, MP, and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan…
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan defense minister’s sincerity is for domestic audience
Since there was talk before that they are dissatisfied with him…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news