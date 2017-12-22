News
Armenian PM receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received on December 22 received Chairman of Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrey Belyaninov.

Congratulating Belyaninov on the appointment, the Premier assessed the bilateral cooperation and implementation of a range of joint investment projects as productive, the press service of the Government of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over expansion of cooperation in new sectors. Particularly, the possibilities of developing partnership in the infrastructural projects, including in the format of public-private format, of Meghri Free Economic Zone were discussed.
