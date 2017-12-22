Defence Minister: Russian troops pulled out from Syria

Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about withdrawal of Russian troops from the Syrian Arab Republic.
It was announced at the meeting of the Russian President with leadership of Ministry of Defence and Commanders of Military Districts and Northern Fleet.
According to Sergei Shoigu, air units and specialists of the Russian Mine Action Centre, military medics, medical detachment, military police and Special Operations Forces have returned back to the Russian Federation. In total, 36 airplanes and four helicopters as well as six Tu-22 bombers have returned to their home stations. Moreover, 157 special vehicles have been sealifted to Russia.
He also added that the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides would continue its functioning to facilitate political settlement with three military police battalions to control situation in de-escalation zones.
Sergei Shoigu reported that in accordance with reached international agreements, two Russian bases – air group at the Khmeimim air base and Naval CSS group in Tartus - will remain in the country on a continuing basis.
Russia will ensure permanent presence of its warships and submarines equipped with high-precision weapons in the Mediterranean Sea.