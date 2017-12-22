Present for homeless people blown up by German police

Police blew up a gift for the homeless this morning after evacuating a Christmas market in Frankfurt.
German officers cleared the area after being called to reports of a suspicious package at around 10.10am.
The bomb squad were called to the scene in a bid to dispose of the item, which was wrapped beneath a Christmas tree. At 11.45am, eye-witnesses described the sound of the package being blown up. Sadly, after doing so, it emerged that it was in fact a present for the homeless.
Police said on Twitter: ‘The Christmas market package was a gift for the homeless in Frankfurt.
‘Good intentions, but unluckily placed’.