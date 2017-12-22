News
Monday
December 25
News
Present for homeless people blown up by German police
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Police blew up a gift for the homeless this morning after evacuating a Christmas market in Frankfurt. 

German officers cleared the area after being called to reports of a suspicious package at around 10.10am.

The bomb squad were called to the scene in a bid to dispose of the item, which was wrapped beneath a Christmas tree. At 11.45am, eye-witnesses described the sound of the package being blown up. Sadly, after doing so, it emerged that it was in fact a present for the homeless.

Police said on Twitter: ‘The Christmas market package was a gift for the homeless in Frankfurt.

‘Good intentions, but unluckily placed’.

 
