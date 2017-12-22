2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured

Austrian media are reporting that two trains have collided near Vienna and several people are injured.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon. Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars apparently turned over.

He told ORF that emergency services currently say 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.

"We believe that the cause was likely human error, not a technical fault. But this will be investigated in the coming days," Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer said.