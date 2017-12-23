Newspaper: PM Kvirikashvili statement on Armenia causes uproar in Georgia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Friday’s statement by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has caused quite a stir in both Georgia and Azerbaijan, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.
“Kvirikashvili had stated that in force majeure situations, Armenia can make use of the transport corridors of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
“The Upper Lars checkpoint, which links Armenia to Russia, is often closed, which is due to weather conditions when, in the winter months, the road leading to the checkpoint is [often] closed because of snowfall, and in the spring and even in the summer, it [frequently] collapses [because of] floods.
“If this statement is carried out and Armenia is able to be linked to Russia via the Roki Tunnel and the Abkhazian railway, Armenia’s economic blockade, initiated by Azerbaijan for 25 years, can be considered eliminated,” wrote Zhamanak.