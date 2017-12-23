News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
CNN: 49% of Americans oppose US embassy’s transfer from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
CNN: 49% of Americans oppose US embassy’s transfer from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The results of a CNN poll show that 49 percent of Americans are convinced that the US Embassy in Israel should not be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

Only 36 percent of respondents to the survey favor US President Donald Trump’s initiative to transfer this diplomatic mission to the holy city.

In addition, two-thirds of Americans believe that the US should not take any sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But for those who said the US should take sides, 24 percent noted that it should back Israel, whereas solely 2 stated that it should side with Palestine.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.

And the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Jerusalem status
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israel welcomes Guatemala's decision to move embassy to Jerusalem
It is wonderful news and real friendship...
 Guatemala to move embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
The Guatemalan president said he has given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen…
 Kurz: Jerusalem status needs to be clarified through negotiations
Austria recognized the complicity in the terror conducted by the Nazi regime too late...
 Erdogan says Trump should have called him before Jerusalem decision
n early December Trump announced U.S. intention to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel...
 12 Palestinians killed so far in clashes over Jerusalem
Clashes between the Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators continue for more than two weeks…
 Palestine, Israel representatives express support for political discourse
A two-day symposium on the avenues for normalizing Palestinian-Israeli relations was convened in China…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news