The results of a CNN poll show that 49 percent of Americans are convinced that the US Embassy in Israel should not be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

Only 36 percent of respondents to the survey favor US President Donald Trump’s initiative to transfer this diplomatic mission to the holy city.

In addition, two-thirds of Americans believe that the US should not take any sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But for those who said the US should take sides, 24 percent noted that it should back Israel, whereas solely 2 stated that it should side with Palestine.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.

And the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.

