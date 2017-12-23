12 Palestinians killed so far in clashes over Jerusalem

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesperson for the health ministry of the Gaza Strip, stated that the death toll in the ongoing clashes with the Israeli army, and ever since US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, has reached 12 among the Palestinians, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Clashes between the Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators continue for more than two weeks.

The clashes became a reaction to the aforesaid decision by Trump.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.

And the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.