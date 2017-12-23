Amendments made to Karabakh laws on national flag, coat of arms, anthem

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, has signed several laws.
In particular, Sahakyan authorized a law on making changes and amendments to the law On Constitutional Proceedings, a law on making changes to the NKR Criminal Code, a law on making a change to the NKR Civil Code, a law on making changes and amendments to the law On the NKR National Coat of Arms, a law on making a change to the law On the NKR National Anthem, a law on making changes to the law On the NKR National Flag, a law on making changes and amendments to the law On State Pensions, and a law on making a change to the law On Social Guarantees of People Occupying State Positions, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.