Monday
December 25
Amendments made to Karabakh laws on national flag, coat of arms, anthem
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, has signed several laws.

In particular, Sahakyan authorized a law on making changes and amendments to the law On Constitutional Proceedings, a law on making changes to the NKR Criminal Code, a law on making a change to the NKR Civil Code, a law on making changes and amendments to the law On the NKR National Coat of Arms, a law on making a change to the law On the NKR National Anthem, a law on making changes to the law On the NKR National Flag, a law on making changes and amendments to the law On State Pensions, and a law on making a change to the law On Social Guarantees of  People Occupying State Positions, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
