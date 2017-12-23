Passengers of delayed flights depart from Yerevan on Saturday

YEREVAN. – The passengers of some of the flights that were delayed Friday at Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, and due to dense fog, are departing on Saturday.
A passenger heading to Doha told Armenian News-NEWS.am that she was to fly to Doha on Friday at 3:20am, and from there—to Los Angeles. But due to the heavy fog, her flight was delayed for almost a day.
Another passenger told us that she was to fly directly to Los Angeles from Doha. But due to this delay, she first will have to travel from Doha to Philadelphia, then to Los Angeles.
As of Friday at 10:50am, a total of 13 flights from and 16 flights to Yerevan were delayed due to heavy fog.