Armenia President to pay official visit to Georgia

YEREVAN. – On December 25, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will leave for Georgia on a two-day official visit.
During his trip, Sargsyan will meet with Georgia’s top leadership as well as the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the President will visit the Hovhannes Tumanyan House Scientific and Cultural Center as well as the St. Gevorg Armenia Church, where he will get together with representatives of the Georgian Armenian community.
In addition, the President of Armenia will lay a wreath to the monument at the Heroes’ Square in capital city Tbilisi, and will pay tribute.