Disastrous consequences of activities at Akhtala ore mining and processing enterprise of Armenia (PHOTOS)

The tailings of the ore mining and processing enterprise of Akhtala, Armenia, are being dumped into Debed River for a long time.
The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter on Saturday visited the sites from where the tailings of this enterprise flow into the river (PHOTOS).
There are numerous such places in Akhtala and neighboring communities, and the local residents complain about this environmental disaster.
The dump where these tailings are to flow into is completely filled, and that is why they are dumped into the river and they flow into Akhtala town.
We could not get any respective comments from the said enterprise.
We present the photographs and the footage without any comments.
Photos and video by Edvard Arzumanyan