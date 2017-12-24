News
Hundreds attack Coptic church in Egypt
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Hundreds of Muslims attacked a Coptic church in the city of Atfih, one hundred kilometers to the south from Cairo, DW reported

The diocese in Atfih said in a statement that the church's contents were destroyed during the attack and that Christians worshipping at the church were assaulted before security personnel came to their aid.

Egypt’s Christian minority makes around ten percent of the population. Regular attacks on the churches and terrorist attacks against Christians have become regular in the south of Egypt.
