Seattle judge partially blocks Trump's refugee ban

Federal judge in Seattle partially blocked Donald Trump’s decree banning refugees from certain countries to enter the United States.
The decision by U.S. District Judge James Robart is the first judicial curb on rules the Trump administration put into place in late October, France 24 reported.
Robart ruled that the administration could carry out the security review, but that it could not stop processing or admitting refugees from the 11 countries in the meantime, as long as those refugees have a “bona fide” connection to the United States.
According to the research center Pew Research, in 2017 the rate of accepting refugees decreased significantly. During nine months the US granted shelter to 28 thousand people. In 2016, 97 thousand people received shelter.