News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Lavrov: Spiral of sanctions damaged Russia-EU relations
Lavrov: Spiral of sanctions damaged Russia-EU relations
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expects that in the EU will cease to follow the lead of Russophobe countries while building relations with Moscow, RIA Novosti reported citing the Cypriot newspaper Simerini.

It is obvious that the sanction spiral unleashed by the European Union under US pressure has caused serious damage to the ties between the states, Lavrov said.

“We appreciate the position of Cyprus, which stands for the speedy normalization of Russian-EU relations,” Russian foreign minister said.

According to him, Moscow is aware of discontent voiced in the political and, especially, in business circles of the EU member countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President signs decree on creating interagency commission with EU
This official group will coordinate the events to ensure the application of the Partnership Priorities document of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement…
 EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee: Agreement approves EU's clear position on Karabakh conflict
Welcomes the joint statement made by the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the fringes of the Geneva Summit of 16 October 2017, organised by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...
 EU extends sanctions against Russia
Sanctions restrict access to Russian majority state-owned financial institutions…
 Armenian President receives delegation of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PHOTOS)
he President highlighted the Closing Statement adopted by the Committee – the high evaluation to the recent developments in Armenia-EU relations...
 European Commission triggers Article 7 of EU Treaty against Poland
The move does not mean that sanctions will be imposed on Poland...
 Greece approves 2018 budget
“We leave behind a period that no one wants to remember…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news