Lavrov: Spiral of sanctions damaged Russia-EU relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expects that in the EU will cease to follow the lead of Russophobe countries while building relations with Moscow, RIA Novosti reported citing the Cypriot newspaper Simerini.
It is obvious that the sanction spiral unleashed by the European Union under US pressure has caused serious damage to the ties between the states, Lavrov said.
“We appreciate the position of Cyprus, which stands for the speedy normalization of Russian-EU relations,” Russian foreign minister said.
According to him, Moscow is aware of discontent voiced in the political and, especially, in business circles of the EU member countries.