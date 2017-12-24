News
Iran speaker offers to develop mechanism of interaction between national intelligence
Iran speaker offers to develop mechanism of interaction between national intelligence
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani proposed to develop a mechanism between the national intelligence services of Afghanistan, Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey to combat terrorism, TASS reports.

According to him, the split in this issue is unacceptable, and the decision should be to unite countries facing the common threat.

“We need to develop a mechanism for interaction between intelligence services,” he said, speaking at the first regional international conference on combating terrorism and mutual cooperation, which takes place on Sunday in the capital of Pakistan.

He also drew attention to the need to establish cooperation between the six countries in the financial sphere and in the information space.
