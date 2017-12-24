Kurz: Jerusalem status needs to be clarified through negotiations

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a chance for a new government of the country, consisting of the conservative Austrian People's Party and the right Austrian Freedom Party (APS).

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Kurz was asked to comment on Israel’s refusal to communicate with the ministers of the right party. The politician stressed that as the chancellor he will do “everything to eliminate Israel's prejudices towards the APS.”

“Our government program talks about a very clear commitment to the existence of the State of Israel,” he said.

According to Kurtz, Austria recognized the complicity in the terror conducted by the Nazi regime too late, and his generation's responsibility is to never forget the history.

The future of Jerusalem needs to be clarified through negotiations between the two sides on the ground, he added.