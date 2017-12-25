Miss America organizers resign amid email scandal

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that the top leadership of the Miss America Organization, the organizer of the Miss America beauty pageant, has resigned over a scandal, when the Huffington Post published leaked emails showing pageant officials ridiculing past Miss Americas, including crass and sometimes vulgar comments about them, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.
The list of those officials who resigned includes the Miss America Organization President Josh Randle, CEO Sam Haskell, and Chairman Lynn Weidner.
These emails had targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect, and sex lives, with the outgoing president apologizing to a winner whose weight he ridiculed.
Randle apologized for what happened, and stated that this does not reflect their values.