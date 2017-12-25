News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Miss America organizers resign amid email scandal
Miss America organizers resign amid email scandal
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that the top leadership of the Miss America Organization, the organizer of the Miss America beauty pageant, has resigned over a scandal, when the Huffington Post published leaked emails showing pageant officials ridiculing past Miss Americas, including crass and sometimes vulgar comments about them, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia. 

The list of those officials who resigned includes the Miss America Organization President Josh Randle, CEO Sam Haskell, and Chairman Lynn Weidner.

These emails had targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect, and sex lives, with the outgoing president apologizing to a winner whose weight he ridiculed. 

Randle apologized for what happened, and stated that this does not reflect their values.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news