Karabakh president visits military units located in southern direction (PHOTO)
Karabakh president visits military units located in southern direction (PHOTO)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited a range of military units located in the southern part of the republic to inspect with the course of service and living conditions of the servicemen.

On the same day, President Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation in the republic's southern wing to discuss implementation of various projects.

The Head of the State qualified strategic programs being implemented in the southern section as important for the entire country and gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned structures for proper implementation of the activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն
