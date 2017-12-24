News
Monday
December 25
News
Monday
December 25
Armenian Catholics mark Christmas Eve
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenian Catholic Church is celebrating Christmas Eve on December 24.

Catholic Church today holds the same ceremonies as the Armenian Apostolic Church on January 5, Father Komitas Zaveyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There will be a liturgical service during which the Old Testament prophets will be read. Later on the Catholics will bring candles to the house, and in the morning we will have a liturgy,”  he said, noting that hundred Catholcis attended the liturgy.

Father Komitas Zaveyan added that on January 6 they will also celebrate the Christmas.

Roman Catholics and high church Anglicans traditionally celebrate Midnight Mass, which begins either at or sometime before midnight on Christmas Eve.
Հայերեն
