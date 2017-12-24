News
Erdogan says Trump should have called him before Jerusalem decision
Erdogan says Trump should have called him before Jerusalem decision
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expected a call from the American leader before he announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“We made our call to the U.S. and are continuing to. There’s no reason not to have a meeting with Trump. Of course, we will call again. I wish that Trump calls us too. From the beginning, we actually waited for them to call us before declaring these decisions, as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] term president,” he said.

In early December Trump announced U.S. intention to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel and signed a document on transferring the embassy from Tel-Aviv.

The decision of the American leader was positively received in Israel and caused a negative reaction on the part of many states of the world, first of all, the countries of the Middle East and Palestine.

Earlier this week UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstention to adopt a nonbinding resolution declaring President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void”.
