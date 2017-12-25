England animal welfare worker rescues dog stuck in icy river

A dog named Hardy was rescued from an icy river in northern England, and it was all captured on the body camera of an RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) inspector, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The canine was stuck in a frozen river for almost an hour before an animal welfare worker came to his rescue, according to WCMH television.
Firefighters tied a safety rope to the worker’s waist. She then crawled out onto the river and pulled Hardy out of the water and to safety.
Rescuers said the dog had a small cut on his paw and was cold, but was otherwise totally fine.